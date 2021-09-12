Former Fife charity worker told to behave after harassing former colleagues

A former East Neuk charity worker has admitted repeatedly haranguing his ex-colleagues.

Neil Reekie admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

Reekie, of King David Street in St Monans, admitted contacting Fife Employment Access Trust in Leven over a seven week period this summer, repeatedly calling the charity and leaving aggressive voicemails.

The string of constant communication started on June 17.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that following a “misunderstanding”, community peer mentor Reekie had been asked to part ways with the charity, which helps people with mental health issues find work.

Turned up demanding to speak to boss

Fiscal Depute Xander van der Scheer said: “The accused turned up demanding to speak to the CEO, saying he wouldn’t leave until he spoke with them.”

Police were contacted and the 46-year-old was asked to move on.

Reekie did leave but within minutes, began ringing the office.

That day, he rang 13 times. Some of his calls were answered by staff.

He left two voicemails during this time, which staff felt were “aggressive”.

Just under a week later, an employee received three missed calls from Reekie.

He left a voicemail saying he would report the charity to a local newspaper in relation to bullying him.

Mr van der Scheer also explained the voicemail contained “general ramblings.”

Calls continued until police called

On June 26, an employee received a letter from Reekie, “questioning their mental capacity.”

Calls from Reekie continued until the police were contacted in early August.

When cautioned, Reekie told officers that his actions were made out of “frustration and desperation.”

Reekie admitted to acting in a manner “likely to cause fear or alarm.”

He pleaded guilty to repeatedly and excessively phoning the Silverburn Park-based charity, leaving voicemails of a threatening and abusive nature and sending a letter of similar nature.

His defence solicitor said: “There’s a fairly long background to this.”

He added that Reekie has significant psychiatric issues and he felt he wasn’t being listened to by the charity.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio said: “Clearly, this has caused some degree of concern and distress.

“I think you understand and accept this.

“I’m going to put you in a position of trust that there’s not going to be any repetition of this.

“You may not have intended to cause distress but your actions have done this.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing until January 13 for Reekie to be of good behaviour.