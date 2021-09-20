Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Dunfermline nightclub to be turned into flats four years after closure

By Matteo Bell
September 20, 2021, 2:22 pm
Johnson's Nightclub.
Plans to convert a former Dunfermline nightclub into a block of flats have been approved by Fife Council.

The application was approved on Wednesday, seven months after it was first submitted.

It details plans to convert the now-closed Johnson’s Nightclub into a set of seven flats spread across the building’s first and second floors.

The nightclub closed its doors in November 2017 and has lain empty since.

It was put on the market for £650,000 last year and was bought by developers IFA Homes.

The property, which was first built as a women’s institute in 1912, will now host a series of one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

Planning statement

A planning statement submitted by Fine Designs Architecture alongside the application states: “Due to the nature of use of the building, the accommodation within is subdivided to separate the nightclub on the upper levels from the amusement arcade located on the ground level.

The former Johnson’s nightclub building.

“The existing accommodation is spread over four levels, ground, mezzanine, first & second floor level.

“The proposed development is to make as minimal an impact as possible without altering the existing elevations.

“The existing window locations are to be retained.”

