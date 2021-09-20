Former Dunfermline nightclub to be turned into flats four years after closure

Plans to convert a former Dunfermline nightclub into a block of flats have been approved by Fife Council.

The application was approved on Wednesday, seven months after it was first submitted.

It details plans to convert the now-closed Johnson’s Nightclub into a set of seven flats spread across the building’s first and second floors.

The nightclub closed its doors in November 2017 and has lain empty since.

It was put on the market for £650,000 last year and was bought by developers IFA Homes.

The property, which was first built as a women’s institute in 1912, will now host a series of one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

Planning statement

A planning statement submitted by Fine Designs Architecture alongside the application states: “Due to the nature of use of the building, the accommodation within is subdivided to separate the nightclub on the upper levels from the amusement arcade located on the ground level.

“The existing accommodation is spread over four levels, ground, mezzanine, first & second floor level.

“The proposed development is to make as minimal an impact as possible without altering the existing elevations.

“The existing window locations are to be retained.”