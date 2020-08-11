Former Dundonian Lorraine Kelly tipped by bookmakers to appear in I’m A Celebrity 2020

With I’m A Celebrity set to take a place in an abandoned castle in Wales this year, rather than Australia, bookmakers have slashed the odds of Lorraine Kelly taking part in the TV show from 24/1 to 4/1.

The media personality, who lived in Broughty Ferry until 2017, is one of several famous names rumoured to be appearing in this year’s edition of the show – being held in the UK due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Former Rangers and Scotland footballer and Question of Sport captain Ally McCoist has also been tipped to join the line-up of the hit reality show, as his odds have been cut from 20/1 to as short as 6/4, reports mybettingsites.co.uk.

A spokesman for the comparison site said: “Having turned down the chance to appear on last year’s I’m A Celebrity, Rangers legend Ally McCoist has been installed as one of the favourites to go on this year’s hit show as his odds has been cut from 20/1 to as low as 6/4.

© PA

“When he turned down the jungle last year, he said afterwards that should he be asked again, he’d 100% go for it. And if the latest odds are anything to go by, it’s more than likely that we’ll see the former Ibrox player in this year’s line-up.

“Another Scottish household name who has seen her odds trimmed is Scots TV queen Lorraine Kelly who’s one of the most popular choices amongst punters. And as with Ally McCoist, Lorraine was also believed to have turned down last year’s opportunity to head down under.”

Other famous folk rumoured to be part of the 2020 edition of the show include actress Tamzin Outhwaite, snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan, former footballers Vinnie Jones and John Barnes, and singer Lulu.

© DC Thomson

Full odds can be seen at the mybettingsites website.