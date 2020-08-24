Former Dundee loanee Calvin Miller looking to win contract down south as Kane Hemmings notches goal No 3 for Burton

Former Dundee loanee Calvin Miller is bidding to win a contract at Plymouth Argyle after leaving Celtic earlier this summer.

The 22-year-old is reportedly set to play as a trialist for the English League One side in a closed-door friendly with Middlesbrough tomorrow.

That’s after impressing boss Ryan Lowe in a 3-2 defeat to a Rangers XI as a substitute last week.

The left-sided player may also get a chance to earn a deal when Argyle face Forest Green on Saturday.

The Pilgrims get their season under way with an EFL Cup clash against Championship QPR on September 5 while League One starts on September 12.

A former Scotland U/21 international, Miller played 16 times for the Dark Blues during a loan spell in 2018/19, scoring his first-ever senior goal in a 5-1 thumping at Aberdeen.

Signed on a season-long loan by manager Neil McCann, Miller’s time at the club was ended when Jim McIntyre took over and he spent the rest of the season with Ayr United, making the end-of-season play-offs with the Honest Men.

Meanwhile, another former Dee, Kane Hemmings, scored his third goal of pre-season for new club Burton Albion at the weekend.

The striker left Dens Park on August 5 after reneging on a deal to join the rest of the Dark Blues squad by taking a wage cut.

He subsequently joined hometown club Burton and has made a scoring start to life with the Brewers.

At the weekend, a goal from short-range late in the first-half from Hemmings gave his new side a 1-0 friendly victory at Stoke City.

That’s after netting his first goal for Burton from the penalty spot against old side Mansfield before scoring in a defeat to Leicester U/23s at St George’s Park last week.