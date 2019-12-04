Former Dundee whisky bond to be converted into flats

New flats are set to be built inside a historic whisky bond in the city centre.

Developer Appletree Bond Limited has been given permission to build 27 apartments in the upper floors of the B-listed Robertson Bond on the Seagate, which has lain unused for decades.

Historic Environment Scotland has given its support to the proposal.

In a report on the decision, planners said: “The proposed works are an acceptable re-use of this listed property.

“The interventions to the fabric of the building including replacement windows, and internal alterations are acceptable since they will ensure a viable future for this property.”

The city council has approved the plans on condition that officers are able to give a final sign-off to the materials Appletree wishes to use in upgrading the exterior of the building.

While the upper floors have been unused, the ground floor is occupied by independent clothing shop Arkive.

Appletree’s bid is not the first application to be put forward to reinvent the Robertson Bond in recent times.

A similar application for 28 flats was approved in 1997, and another for 24 flats was accepted in 2007, though neither was taken forward.