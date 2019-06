Former Dundee United teammate hails Robertson’s Champions League success

Stuart Armstrong admits Andy Robertson’s Champions League success has given the whole Scotland squad a lift.

Scotland captain Robertson had the best excuse for missing the start of preparations for Steve Clarke’s first two games in charge as he recovers from Liverpool’s victory over Tottenham and subsequent celebrations.

But the left-back’s popularity and status in the Scotland squad assured the pride in his achievements has been shared by his international team-mates.

Those feelings were no doubt intensified for Armstrong, given he has known Robertson since the defender arrived at Dundee United at the age of 19.

The Southampton midfielder said: “It’s an unbelievable achievement, especially when I think back to when he first came to Dundee United as a very young boy who no one knew much about and had a great season there.

“He has just gone from strength to strength.

“When you see him play for Liverpool, it’s the same as he played at Tannadice, and probably the same he played when he was five years old. He just has that natural ability.

“As a group, because he is such an important individual and a good guy, we are all so delighted for him. It’s something he should be so incredibly proud of, because we all are.”

Robertson will join up with the squad in plenty of time to feature in a European Championship qualifier against Cyprus at Hampden on Saturday before Scotland travel to Brussels to take on Belgium.

Armstrong said: “It’s great to have that accolade in among the squad and have that quality available to us, and the other guys in the squad, too.

“There’s a positive feeling and we are very much looking forward to the next couple of games.”

Armstrong was an established player at United when Robertson moved from the amateurs of Queen’s Park and quickly forced his way into the first team.

“He seemed to have this confidence, no fear when he went into the games, and he just really enjoyed playing football,” the 27-year-old said. “I think he has just continued to do that, and what an achievement.

“I think his consistency is one of his biggest assets and then his natural ability shines through with that.”