Ex-Dundee United forward Jon Daly will be control of Hearts on Saturday, replacing the sacked Ian Cathro.

The Irishman, who has been in charge of the Jambos U/20s since November 2015, will be in the dug-out for the Edinburgh outfit on an interim basis.

Daly replaces the Dundonian Cathro, who was sacked yesterday after winning just eight of his 30 games in charge of the Jambos.

The club have confirmed in an official statement that: “The recruitment process is already underway to identify and appoint a new permanent head coach.

It went on: “During this process, Jon Daly has been asked to take charge of first-team matters on an interim basis, supported by the current coaching team of assistant head coach Austin MacPhee and first-team coach Liam Fox.”

Cathro had been under pressure at Hearts from the fans and sections of the media after a lacklustre start to his Tynecastle tenure, seeing his side drop from 2nd in the Ladbrokes Premiership to 5th, as well as being knocked out the Scottish Cup by city rivals Hibs.

The final straw was Hearts’ penalty shoot-out defeat to Championship side Dunfermline on Saturday, after what a poor performance in front of the Gorgie faithful in the 2-2 draw.

Daly gets his interim period off to the hardest possible start, away at Celtic Park. It will be the former Tangerine striker’s first game in professional management.

The ex-Rangers and Raith Rovers attacker was a massive hit at Tannadice scoring 58 times in 167 appearances, as well as appearing in the PFA Scottish premier League team of the season in 2012.