Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland labelled ‘killer in the box’ as he bids to emulate four-goal Tannadice debut in Belgium

By Ewan Smith
August 12, 2021, 1:23 pm
Lawrence Shankland scored 40 goals in 74 appearances for Dundee United.
Lawrence Shankland scored 40 goals in 74 appearances for Dundee United.

Lawrence Shankland wants to emulate his four-goal Dundee United debut after being labelled a ‘killer in the box’ by Belgian club Beerschot.

Shankland has agreed a £1 million move to Beerschot and could make his league debut against Standard Liege this weekend.

Beerschot technical manager Sander Van Praet has high hopes for Shankland, who netted four in a 4-1 win over Inverness in his first league start for United in 2019.

Lawrence Shankland netted four goals on his Dundee United league debut and wants to do the same at Beerschot

The Scotland international scored 40 goals in 74 games for United.

And he is convinced he can re-create his goalscoring feats of 2019-20 with a dream debut on Sunday.

“The goals kept coming and coming,” Shankland told Beerschot’s official website.

“I got 24 in 26 games, with three hat-tricks on top. It was a fantastic campaign.

“I remember scoring four goals on my league debut. It’s a tradition I’d like to do all over again when I play my first match for Beerschot.”

Beerschot: Lawrence Shankland is a ‘killer in the box’

Shankland, who turned 26 on Tuesday, has agreed a three-year deal with Beerschot and will be charged with helping them move off the bottom of the Jupiler Pro League.

“Lawrence is a prolific goal scorer and that is what Beerschot need at the moment,” said Beerschot’s Van Praet. “He is only 26 years old so can still make progression.

“He is a real killer in the box. We expect lots of goals from him.”