Former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland labelled ‘killer in the box’ as he bids to emulate four-goal Tannadice debut in Belgium

Lawrence Shankland wants to emulate his four-goal Dundee United debut after being labelled a ‘killer in the box’ by Belgian club Beerschot.

Shankland has agreed a £1 million move to Beerschot and could make his league debut against Standard Liege this weekend.

Beerschot technical manager Sander Van Praet has high hopes for Shankland, who netted four in a 4-1 win over Inverness in his first league start for United in 2019.

The Scotland international scored 40 goals in 74 games for United.

And he is convinced he can re-create his goalscoring feats of 2019-20 with a dream debut on Sunday.

“The goals kept coming and coming,” Shankland told Beerschot’s official website.

“I got 24 in 26 games, with three hat-tricks on top. It was a fantastic campaign.

“I remember scoring four goals on my league debut. It’s a tradition I’d like to do all over again when I play my first match for Beerschot.”

Beerschot: Lawrence Shankland is a ‘killer in the box’

Shankland, who turned 26 on Tuesday, has agreed a three-year deal with Beerschot and will be charged with helping them move off the bottom of the Jupiler Pro League.

“Lawrence is a prolific goal scorer and that is what Beerschot need at the moment,” said Beerschot’s Van Praet. “He is only 26 years old so can still make progression.

“He is a real killer in the box. We expect lots of goals from him.”