Former Dundee United striker Henri Anier is back in Scottish football after signing for Premiership strugglers Inverness Caley Thistle.

The Estonian international spent 20 months at Tannadice after being recruited by then boss Jackie McNamara in January 2015.

During that time he failed to hold down a regular place in the starting line-up and was also loaned out to Hibs for a spell last season.

In August he was released from his contract and quickly joined Swedish outfit Kalmar, for whom he scored one goal in nine appearances.

Still only 26, ICT are his tenth senior club.