Former Dundee United striker Duncan Ferguson to take bite at Toffees role as caretaker

Former Dundee United striker Duncan Ferguson has been placed in temporary charge of Everton as the club’s board begin their latest search for a manager after sacking Marco Silva.

The Portuguese had been under intense pressure since a home defeat by Norwich on November 23 and that was followed by losses against Leicester and, on Wednesday, a 5-2 hammering by Liverpool that proved the final straw.

Reports emerged yesterday morning that the patience of majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and the board had finally run out and the axe came down shortly after 7pm.

A statement from Everton read: “Everton Football Club can confirm that manager Marco Silva has left the club.

“Duncan Ferguson has taken temporary charge of the first team and will manage the side for the game against Chelsea on Saturday.

“The club aims to confirm a new permanent manager as swiftly as possible.”

Silva leaves with Everton in the relegation zone and with matches against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal to come before Christmas. Former manager David Moyes, potentially in association with ex-player Tim Cahill, appears to be the front-runner for a permanent return to the club he left for Manchester United in 2013 but his name is not universally popular with fans.

Recently-departed former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and former Everton midfielder Mikel Arteta, who is on Manchester City’s coaching staff, have also been cited as potential candidates.

Having finished last season – Silva’s first with the club – with a run of 17 points from a possible 24 and a summer spend of almost £120 million, there was an expectation the team would kick on from their eighth-placed finish and challenge the established top six.

That did not materialise and, while Silva has been unlucky with injuries – losing summer signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin after just two matches and then seeing midfielder Andre Gomes’ season ended by a dislocated ankle fracture – his team selections have been muddled.

The £27m summer acquisition of 19-year-old Moise Kean from Juventus was supposed to be a solution to their problems up front but the forward has made just two league starts and has yet to score in 13 matches.

At the back they have also been shaky as, having failed to replace last season’s best defender Kurt Zouma – on loan from Chelsea – Silva has tinkered with different partnerships and formations and as a result they have kept just two clean sheets in the league.

The Toffees have spent just four seasons outside of the top flight in their 132-year history and have been ever-present since 1954.