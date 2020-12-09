Sam Stanton has thanked James McPake for helping him stay in peak condition – and is refusing to rule out a permanent return to Scotland.

Stanton is back in his homeland training with Dundee after spending eight months with American outfit Phoenix Rising.

The former Hibs and Dundee United ace moved to the USL Championship side back in February and helped Rick Schantz’s side win their Conference Cup final against El Paso Locomotive on penalties in October.

Now the 26-year-old midfielder is training at Dens Park thanks to Dark Blues boss McPake and admits he’ll listen to offers from anywhere.

Stanton said: “I’m grateful to James. I know him from our time together at Hibs and he’s been great about me training with Dundee.

“Obviously, the American season finished last month. It doesn’t start again until next summer so I’m back home and just going to weigh up my options.

“I loved my time in America. It was a brilliant experience – absolutely life-changing – and I’m glad I took the opportunity.

“The biggest change since I came back has been the weather ! It’s been Baltic and having to wrap up for training has been different compared to America.

“Seriously though, I feel I’ve become a better player for the experience both on and off the park. I would recommend anyone goes there if they get the offer.

“For now, I’m just training hard every day and will see what happens. I know it’s a difficult time for clubs but you still have to be ready for whatever opportunities may come up.”

Stanton has been impressed with the Dark Blues and knows the Championship is a tough environment from his time at Tannadice.

He added: “The Dundee lads have been great.

“They’re a big club who want to get back to the Premiership.

“Hopefully they can build on their win over Arbroath last weekend and go on a run to get themselves up the table.

“Inverness will be a tough game this weekend but there is a lot of quality within the Dundee dressing-room.”