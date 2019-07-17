Former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld pens deal with Portugese side Farense

Former Dundee United kid Ryan Gauld is staying in Portugal, despite being offloaded by Lisbon giants Sporting.

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Farense after leaving Sporting Lisbon.

He was on loan at the second tier outfit early last season, before an injury-hit spell back in Scotland at Hibs.

Gauld left United for Sporting in 2014 for a £3 million fee that could have doubled with add ons had he been a success.

In the end, though, he only made five top team appearances and spent much of his time out on loan.

