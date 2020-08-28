Former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld nominated for player of year award in Portugal

Former Dundee United midfielder Ryan Gauld is in the running to be named player of the year in LigaPro, Portugal’s second tier.

Gauld (24), who starred last season in the successful SC Farense side that won promotion to the country’s Primeira Liga, is one of 10 people nominated for the award.

He is up against his clubmate Fabricio Isadoro, as well as Ze Tiago, Joao Tavares (both Mafra), Fabio Viera (Porto B), Daniel Braganca (Estoril-Praia), Andre Luis (Chaves), Brayan Riascos (Nacional), Felix Vaz (CD Feirense) and Agdon (Olivierense).

Gauld joined Farense on a permanent basis last year from Sporting following a spell on loan at Hibs.