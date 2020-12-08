Former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld enhances Scotland claim with another man of the match display

Ryan Gauld gave another reminder to Steve Clarke last night that he should be in his Scotland plans.

The former Dundee United star produced an assist and scored a penalty in Farense’s 2-1 win against Maritimo.

Gauld has been the main man for the newly-promoted side in a solid start to their Primeira Liga campaign.

Yesterday’s contributions by the 24-year-old to the narrow victory take his goals and assists total to seven in nine matches.

Gauld has predominantly been playing as a number 10, where he has been Farense’s chief playmaker.

For their opener last night he threaded a lovely pass to Frenchman Bilel Aouacheria who took the ball around the keeper and made it 1-0.

Maritimo equalised but it was Gauld’s surge into the box that sparked the Farense winner – instigating a move that resulted in a second half penalty. The goalie had no chance of saving his top-corner spot-kick.

The result takes Farense out of the relegation zone.

It was a timely man of the match performance from the player sold to Sporting Lisbon by United for £3 million, coming on the night of the World Cup qualifying draw.

If Gauld continues to build on his impressive early-season form, a first full Scotland cap is a realistic aim.