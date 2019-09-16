Oldest living Dundee United player Jack, 96, invited back to Tannadice

Dundee United have invited their oldest living former player Jack Butchart back to Tannadice.

The club has asked him to be a guest at a couple of their next clashes as they chase the Championship title.

Jack, 96, met the players at their training ground in St Andrews University to mark his birthday and also spoke to manager Robbie Neilson.

He said: “It will be good to go to a game. The club also offered to fix up Arabzone TV for me so I can see games live which is great.”

Robbie said: “It was great meeting someone like Jack who used to play for the club and he told me about his dad, Joseph, being secretary back at Dundee Hibernian.

“So there is a real link back to when the club first started out which is amazing.”

Jack lives at Dundee’s Balhousie St Ronan’s care home and manager Denise Grant said: “We’re delighted to have Jack as a resident at Balhousie and his football stories keep us all entertained. He said if he didn’t have a shoulder injury he’d have trained with the first team the other day.

“Jack is made up about getting back to a few games and especially getting Arabzone TV installed because he can watch games in his room.

“United have been fantastic since we first contacted them

“They also sent a couple of players, Mark Reynolds and Cammy Smith, to the care home the day after his family birthday party to meet him which he was thrilled about too.”