Former Dundee United midfielder Wato Kuate is a transfer target for four English Championship clubs, according to reports.

It’s claimed QPR, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing the former Manchester City kid who had a short but eventful spell with the Tangerines in 2017.

Kuate, 25, struck in spectacular fashion from 30 yards in the second leg of the play-off quarter-final against Morton.

But his United career was over just weeks later after an incredible bust-up with team-mates Sean Dillon and Mark Durnan in the first leg of the final with Hamilton.

Ray McKinnon says Wato Kuate has "absolutely" played his last game for Dundee United.

The player – who had turned in a torrid display – sarcastically applauded towards the bench as he was substituted on the hour mark and appeared to gesture to the home crowd as he disappeared up the tunnel.

He later said he was glad when the Tannadice side – managed at the time by Ray McKinnon – failed to win promotion.

Kuate is a free agent after leaving Finnish outfit RoPS.