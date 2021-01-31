Former Dundee United midfielder Ryan Gauld wanted by Portuguese club Braga

Former Dundee United midfielder Ryan Gauld could be about to switch clubs in Portugal.

Braga have launched a bid to sign Gauld from Farense, according to a report today on the Daily Record’s website.

He has been a huge success in the Primeira Liga after helping the Faro-based club to promotion to the top flight, winning four man-of-the-match awards.

Braga boss Carlos Carvalhal has reportedly launched a bid to sign the 25-year-old, after midfielder Iuri Medeiros was ruled out for the season,

Gauld’s contract at Farense expires in the summer.