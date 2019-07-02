Former Dundee United midfielder Ryan Gauld free to find new club, say Sporting Lisbon

Ryan Gauld has been told he is free to find a new club by Sporting Lisbon.

The 23-year-old is under contract with the Portuguese side until the end of next season.

However, according to reports in Portugal, the former Dundee United midfielder has been given extra time off to find a new club.

Gauld spent the second half of last season on loan at Hibs but struggled for games due to injuries.

Aberdeen were linked with Gauld before he completed his loan move to the Easter Road side.

Portuguese side Farense, where Gauld spent the first half of last season on loan, are understood to be keen to bring the Scot back to the country.

Meanwhile, Hearts midfielder Olly Lee is set to leave Tynecastle for a return to English football.

The midfielder signed a three-year deal after joining the Gorgie side from Luton Town last summer.

Now, though, Hearts boss Craig Levein has told Lee he can move on if he finds a new club.

He said: “Olly and I are on the same page.

“We are talking about him moving back down to England if he can find something.

“That’s a chat I have had with Olly and his agent so we will see what happens.

“He is still under contract so it is not like we are forcing him out of the door.

“If he gets something we will have a chat.”