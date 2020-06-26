Former Dundee United midfielder John Rankin hangs up his boots

Former Dundee United midfielder John Rankin has hung up his boots to try to go into coaching full-time.

Rankin has retired from playing just a day short of his 37th birthday and is ready to move his career on.

He said: “The time feels right for me and my family to embark on the next chapter of our lives.

“Endeavouring to become the best coach or manager I can possibly be has to be my sole focus now,” said Rankin, who made over 200 appearances for the Tangerines in a five-year spell.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Clyde for making me feel part of the club right from the off.

“The players are a great bunch and so together as a group, I wish them all the best for the future.”

“My time at Clyde was hugely enjoyable and I’ll be back watching the lads at some point when football finally gets back.”