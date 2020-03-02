Former Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara ‘on the road to recovery’ following brain scare

Former Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara says he has been “overwhelmed” by the support he has received following his recent health scare.

McNamara was rushed to Hull Royal Infirmary earlier this month after collapsing outside his home in York.

At the time, he was said to be in a “critical but stable condition”, with former Celtic team-mate John Hartson reporting the 46-year-old had suffered a bleed on the brain.

On Sunday McNamara said he had been able to return home and was “on the road to recovery.”

“I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support for me and my family, from the football community and supporters, during what has been an extremely worrying and emotional time,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I would like to personally thank the paramedics, York Hospital and Hull Royal Infirmary who have been phenomenal, if it wasn’t for these services I wouldn’t be here today.

“It will be a slow and steady process but I’m on the road to recovery.

“I am back home with my family and feel very grateful.”

The former Dundee United, Partick Thistle and York manager – who also played for Dunfermline, Wolves, Aberdeen and Falkirk – has been working as a players’ agent as well as advising Dunfermline through his sports management firm.