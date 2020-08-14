Former Dundee United man Scott Allardice looking forward to fresh start in Inverness after going ‘stale’ at Tannadice

Former Dundee United player Scott Allardice is ready for a fresh start in Inverness after going “stale” at Tannadice.

The midfielder, who can also play at the back, has returned to Scottish football to join Caley Thistle after a spell with Waterford in the Republic of Ireland.

Allardice has signed a one-year deal with the Championship side after his stint on the Emerald Isle was was cut short after just three games due to coronavirus.

The Dundonian said: “Going to Ireland was probably the best thing that could have happened to me.

“At United, I kind of went stale a wee bit.

“I wasn’t making much progress on the pitch.

“A fresh challenge was what I needed – being away from home and away from everything else just improved me on and off the park.

“Dundee, the city, was all I had known, really, and that was something I wanted to do.

“Staying at home is very easy and you get too comfy.

“You know everything about the place. After being there for so long, I needed a fresh start.

“I was at United from 11 years old, to the age of 20, and then left to play in Ireland for Bohemians for a season.

“I had only just signed for Waterford, three games in, when Covid-19 cut it short. I was always looking to come back to Scotland if it was possible and obviously now it’s happened.”

Allardice was impressed by the standard of Irish football.

He added: “A few of the boys I played against last season are now playing in the Premiership and a fair few have moved to England.

“It is a good standard and probably more technical I thought it would be and a bit less physical than I was used to in Scotland.”