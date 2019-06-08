Former Dundee United man Ryan Dow reveals moment he knew Liverpool star Andy Robertson would reach the top

Ryan Dow felt Andy Robertson was destined for the top when he forced his way into the Dundee United team after it looked like he’d been signed as a back-up left-back.

The Liverpool star will captain Scotland against Cyprus at Hampden today and Belgium in Brussels on Tuesday in Euro 2020 qualifying.

The 25-year-old starred for United alongside Dow in the 2013-14 season.

Robertson, who won the Champions League last weekend with the Reds, joined the Terrors in 2013 from Queen’s Park.

Dow, now with Dunfermline, admits when Robertson arrived the Tangerines squad thought he would be the understudy at left-back.

He said: “He arrived in pre-season and Andy is not big physically but when he came he seemed like a small, young boy. But in training you could see he had something.

“I remember we had Graham Carey on trial at the time, he now plays No 10 for Plymouth, but at that time he played left-back.

“Graham had just left St Mirren and everyone at the time thought he would sign and Andy, as the youngster, would be the back-up.

“But Andy played two games and did well and Jackie McNamara must have thought he didn’t need anybody else.

“Then the season started and he was good early on and there was a game at Tannadice, I think against Motherwell, where he just about ran the length of the park and scored.

“After that he kicked on that season.”

In 2014 Robertson moved on to Hull City before making the switch to Anfield two years ago.

Dow added: “It was brilliant to see him step up again and join Liverpool, captain Scotland and win the Champions League.”