Ex-Dundee United star Andrew Robertson looks set to complete a move to English giants Liverpool.

The Scotland international has left Hull’s pre-season camp in Portugal to complete his medical with the Anfield side tomorrow, according to reports.

The fee, believed to be in the region of £10 million, could see the Tangerines land around £700k through a sell-on clause in his Hull contract.

The defender, who was has been linked to whole host of clubs both before and after leaving Tannadice in 2014, looks set to be a part of Jurgen Klopp’s side for next season.

If Robertson’s move is successful then the former Queens Park man could fly out to join the Reds on their pre-season tour of Asia, with the club currently in Hong Kong where they will be taking on Crystal Palace.

Robertson had a stellar season for Hull despite the club’s relegation form the English top flight, starting 30 of Hull’s 38 league games, scoring once and setting up a further two goals.

The 23-year-old was the first choice at left-back under Mike Phelan and Marco Silva but it looks as if new Hull boss Leonid Slutsky will miss out on having Robertson at his disposal as he aims to get Hull back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Robertson made his Scotland debut in March 2014, against Poland in a friendly, with his first and only goal to date coming against England, scoring the only goal as Scotland were beaten 3-1 by the Auld Enemy at Celtic Park in November 2014.

Andy Robertson left Dundee United in the summer of 2014 for a fee believed to be around £2.8 million after just one season under the tutelage of Jackie McNamara at Tannadice, scoring five and assisting a further six in his 44 starts as United finished fourth in the Premiership and got to the Scottish Cup final.