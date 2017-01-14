A former Dundee United player and Scotland international has been fined £300 after admitting a driving offence.

Garry Kenneth, 29, of the city’s St Mary Street, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court facing claims he had driven without a valid MOT certificate on his vehicle and without insurance.

Kenneth — who spent eight years as a United player and was capped twice — was accused of committing both offences on his home street on December 16.

He denied the MOT charge and prosecutors accepted his plea.

However, he admitted driving his car without insurance.

Fiscal depute John Adams told the court: “Police were contacted.

“It isn’t clear if they searched for him, but they came across him in the vehicle.

“The usual checks were carried out and it emerged there was no insurance in place.”

Solicitor Alexandra Short, defending, told the court Kenneth has two children and lives with his partner.

Miss Short said: “He has just started work with an agency for Tokheim in Dundee.

“In terms of the no insurance charge, there had been an argument and he left.

“He previously had a works van which he used, but that was no longer there and he got in the car which wasn’t insured.”

Sheriff John Rafferty fined Kenneth for the driving without insurance charge and issued him with six penalty points.

Defender Kenneth started his career at Tannadice and was a United player between 2004 and 2012, spending a spell on loan with Cowdenbeath in 2007.

He played more than 160 times for the Arabs, scoring seven goals.

He was part of the Scottish Cup-winning side in 2010.

In July 2012 he moved on a free transfer to Bristol Rovers having fallen out of favour with the Terrors.

He spent a season-and-a-half with the English club but only played 18 times before moving back to Tayside to play for Brechin in February 2014.

However, he left just a few months later having only played for the club on five occasions.

Since then he has played for a number of non-league or junior teams.