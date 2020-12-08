Former Dundee United goalkeeper Cammy Bell joins hometown club Annan Athletic

Former Dundee United goalkeeper Cammy Bell has taken on the role of director of football at League Two Annan Athletic.

The Scotland cap announced his retirement last week after a 14-year career that took in spells at Kilmarnock, Rangers, Hibs, Partick, St Johnstone and Falkirk.

He ended his career with League Two leaders Queen’s Park but injury prevented him appearing for the Spiders.

Having hung up his gloves, the 34-year-old has joined his hometown team Annan.

Bell said: “I am delighted to be joining Annan Athletic, my hometown club and where it all started for me.

“I am looking forward to the challenges of being director of football and to get working with everyone at Annan Athletic to develop all areas of the club.”

Annan chairman Philip Jones added: “Cammy’s role at Annan will see him support the club’s first team manager Peter Murphy as we look to develop the football operations and strategy throughout the club.

“We look forward to seeing the results of his efforts as we go forward as a team in these difficult times.”

Annan are currently seventh in League Two after seven games and were beaten 1-0 by Elgin City at the weekend.

Bell played 49 times for Dundee United in season 2016/17, notably saving three penalties in one game at Dunfermline.

He earned his single Scotland cap as a substitute against the Faroe Islands in 2010 while at Kilmarnock.