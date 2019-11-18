Former Dundee United gaffer Ray McKinnon sacked by Falkirk after poor start to season

Former Dundee United player and manager Ray McKinnon has been sacked by League One side Falkirk after a poor start to the season.

McKinnon and his long-term No 2 Darren Taylor, who has also been relieved of his duties, made the controversial move from Morton to the Bairns at the start of last season only for the club to suffer relegation to the third-tier for the first time since 1980.

As the only full-time team in League One, the Bairns were expect to be riding high at the top of the table but find themselves in fourth, leading to McKinnon’s dismissal.

The 49-year-old had two spells as a player at United and managed the club from 2016-17.