Former Dundee United forward Billy Mckay won’t feature for Ross County against Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland international, who has joined the Highlanders from Wigan, has undergone surgery on a finger and his groin, and won’t feature for two to three weeks.

However, ex-Dundee United front man Thomas Mikkelsen could start for County.

He was signed a few weeks ago and appeared as a second-half substitute against Arbroath at Gayfield on Saturday.

Mikkelsen made an immediate difference to the County frontline and nearly netted on two occasions, bringing a save from Arbroath keeper David Hutton and sending another effort just wide.

County manager Jim McIntyre said: “He looked a threat.”