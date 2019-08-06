Former Dundee United fan favourite Pavol Safranko pens deal with Romanian side

Dundee United fans’ favourite Pavol Safranko has joined up with former boss Csaba Laszlo at Romanians Sepsi.

The 24-year-old will also team up with defender Rachid Bouhenna, who left United for Sepsi just last week.

Safranko spent last season on loan at Tannadice from Danes Aalborg, and 15 goals plus his robust style made him very popular with Arabs.

He also impressed current gaffer Robbie Neilson who did attempt to make his move to Tannadice permanent.

With Aalborg, however, holding out for the best part of one million euros for the Slovakian international, United were not prepared to do business.

That price tag also scared off Aberdeen and a number of clubs south of the border.

Now, though, his switch to Sepsi has been confirmed and will see him work for Csaba for a third time having also played under him at Dunajska Streda in his native Slovakia.