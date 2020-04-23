Former Dundee United director calls for SPFL to avoid ‘moral bankruptcy’ and choose 14-team top flight

Former Dundee United director David Southern has called on Scottish football to avoid “moral bankruptcy” by embracing a new league setup and avoiding forced relegation.

Following last week’s protracted SPFL vote on ending the 2019/20 season in the lower leagues, Partick Thistle and Stranraer have been left facing demotion from the Championship and League One respectively.

The same fate hangs over Hearts should the top flight vote to follow suit and Southern, a former director at Tynecastle, has backed the potential 14-10-10-10 model for the SPFL to avoid “gross injustice”.

“Can we repair the damage that’s been caused by an unjustly cause to clubs such as Partick Thistle, Stranraer and potentially Heart of Midlothian Football Club?” he told Sky Sports.

“What we have to do as Scottish football and the SPFL is avoid moral bankruptcy because if those clubs are ejected from their leagues there has been a gross injustice.

“I do believe that they 14-10-10-10 is a highly-acceptable model – it preserves those clubs who would have been unfairly demoted from their leagues, Heart of Midlothian, Partick and Stranraer.

“It also allows clubs who were in second place in the Championship, League One and League Two to be promoted up to the next level.

“It creates a fantastic top-flight model in terms of Rangers-Celtic matches, the Edinburgh derbies are preserved for broadcasters and you also introduce Inverness and the Highland derbies once again.

“No team is damaged, if anything other teams will receive a benefit and you also bring in a Highland League champion and Lowland League champion.”

Southern left his role as chief operating officer at United last summer after five years at Tannadice.

<hr />

<strong>🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️</strong>