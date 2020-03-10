Former Dundee United defender Harvey Dailly suffers horror leg break for Carnoustie Panmure

Former Dundee United defender Harvey Dailly suffered a horror double leg break playing for Carnoustie Panmure juniors at the weekend and had to be rushed to hospital.

The match with Scone Thistle was abandoned after 62 minutes and an ambulance took the stricken 20-year-old player to Ninewells Hospital.

Harvey is the son of ex-Dundee United and Scotland star Christian and followed his dad to the Tannadice club signing for them in 2015.

He was released in January 2018 before joining Brechin City for a short spell.

The accident happened at Scone’s Farquharson Park in a 50-50 challenge and the home club, nicknamed The Jaggies, posted a message on their Twitter account wishing Harvey a speedy recovery following surgery.

It read: “Everyone at Scone Thistle would like to wish Harvey Dailly all the best for his operation and speedy recovery.

“We hope you are back playing again soon.”

The match was an East Region North Superleague clash and Scone’s Craig Mitchell missed a penalty before team mate Rory Lamond scored the only goal a minute before halftime.

However, the league clash was abandoned in 62 minutes following the injury to versatile defender Harvey.

Harvey initially joined Carnoustie Panmure, who are nicknamed The Gowfers, on loan from Brechin City in January 2019.

But he became one of the first signings of new manager Phil Maguire last summer and has been at Laing Park for more than a year now.

His dad Christian was unavailable for comment.

In a glittering career, Christian played in various positions for all his clubs and made more than 170 appearances for Dundee United, scoring 21 goals.

He also played for Derby County, Blackburn Rovers,West Ham, Southampton, Rangers, Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Southend.

Christian earned 67 Scotland caps.