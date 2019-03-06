Former Dundee United defender Harry Souttar called into Australia U/23 squad

Former Dundee United defender Harry Souttar has been called into the Australia U/23 squad.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan at Fleetwood Town from current employers Stoke City, has accepted a call-up for Australia’s Olympic qualification squad for their training camp in Malaysia and qualifiers in Cambodia.

Souttar has already represented Scotland at U/17 and U/19 level and, along with brother John, is poised to be the first Scottish siblings to play for different countries.

John made his international debut last year after Hearts boss Craig Levein warned Scotland risked losing him to Australia because he was eligible to play for the Socceroos.

Harry had previously insisted it was his dream to play for Scotland.

He’s eligible to play for Australia through his mother, who was born in Australia.

He stressed two years ago during Scotland U/19’s Elite Round qualifiers in Czech Republic he was desperate to play for his country.

He said: “My ambition has always been to play for Scotland. Who knows, maybe one day I will partner John at the centre of defence for Scotland.

“My aim is to try to get myself established in English football and then see what happens.”

But Socceroos boss Graham Arnold, who is also in charge of the U/23 side, insists he’s delighted to have persuaded the former Tangerines and Ross County stopper to follow in the footsteps of Hibs winger Martin Boyle and pledge their future for Australia.

The Aussies were alerted to Souttar’s availability by his Stoke City team-mate Adam Federici.

Arnold said: “When you look at Harry and his size, he is a beast. However, he is also very good on the ground, too, with his feet and we will take a good look at him.”