Former Dundee United captain Jon Daly teams up with ex-Rangers star Jonatan Johansson in Finland

Former Dundee United captain Jon Daly has joined forces with ex-Rangers star Jonatan Johansson in Finland.

The Irishman – who left his role as first-team coach at Hearts in January – has become Johansson’s No2 at TPS Turku.

He was interviewed for the Tangerines hot seat in June following Robbie Neilson’s return to Tynecastle as boss, with Micky Mellon eventually appointed by United owner Mark Ogren and sporting director Tony Asghar.

Daly is looking forward to teaming up with Finnish legend Johansson, who was previously Morton gaffer, Pedro Caixinha’s No3 at Ibrox and a coach with the national team.

He said: “I am very excited about arriving in Turku and getting to work with Jonatan.

“We have already worked well together on Uefa Pro Licence coach training at the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

“I like coming to a new environment and culture. Of course, I also look forward to meeting TPS staff, players and supporters.

“The goal, of course, is for me to help TPS develop as a team.”

Johansson added: “I didn’t know Jon as a player but we have taken coaching courses at the same time.

“Especially for the Uefa Pro Licence, we did a lot of work together.

“He’s a bit different from me as a person, which I see in the overall picture as a strength.

“Jon is really reliable and has an excellent work ethic. He understands the players very well, but at the same time very demanding of them.

“Jon was the link between the Hearts U/20 team and the first team and knows holistically what young players need to develop, including the mental side.

“I’m really happy that he was free and I that we’ve brought him here.”