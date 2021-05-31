Micky Mellon is set to re-join Tranmere Rovers less than a week after leaving Dundee United.
The former United boss left Tranmere last summer to take up the manager’s hotseat at Tannadice and led the Terrors to a ninth-placed Premiership finish.
Mellon, who also guided the Tangerines to a Scottish Cup semi-final, parted ways with United last week with his former job in the Wirral lying vacant following the departure of Keith Hill.
He is now set to return to Prenton Park, a place he called home as gaffer for four years from 2016-20 and over two spells as a player.
Tranmere Rovers FC are delighted to announce that Micky Mellon will re-join the Club as first team manager with effect from 1st June.
Welcome back, Micky!
— Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) May 31, 2021
The English League Two club confirmed the impending move in a statement, with Mellon expressing his delight at returning to “unfinished business”.
“It is great to be back,” he said.
“When I went to Scotland following our demotion from League One, it left a sense of unfinished business and I am pleased to have the opportunity to right that wrong.
“Tranmere is a forward-thinking club with an exciting future, and I wanted to be part of that, so I can’t wait to get started and be reunited with the SWA once again.”
