Former Dundee United boss Jackie McNamara ‘awake and talking’ after suffering suspected bleed on the brain

Former Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara is “awake and talking” after undergoing surgery to treat a suspected bleed on the brain.

McNamara, 46, had collapsed at his home in York at the weekend and was rushed to hospital shortly after before undergoing surgery.

But reports on Tuesday night suggested the former United boss has since come round and was communicating with family and medical staff at his bedside.

Darren Jackson, first-team coach at United during McNamara’s reign, confirmed his close friend had spoken to his loved ones.

Jackson – who plans to visit the 46-year-old at Hull Royal Infirmary – told PLZ Soccer: “We’ve just heard he’s up speaking. He’s in and out of consciousness.”

Thousands of fans and former players have sent their well-wishes to McNamara since his illness was first reported.

And yesterday, current Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson followed suit and sent his thoughts to McNamara and his family.

He said: “Everyone is wishing Jackie and his family all the very best. He was here at Dundee United as manager and I also know him well through football and I hope he gets better soon.

“I have also played against him a lot of times and I also in a few Scotland squads with him as well as the coaching side of things.

“It is a very difficult time for Jackie and his family and we just have to hope and pray that he pulls through.

“He had a lot of success at Dundee United, taking the team to cup finals and he also brought through a lot of young players so he can be proud of his time in charge of this club.

“He was a fighter on the pitch and I am sure he will be the same now.

“Look at his career he is one of the most successful Scottish players we have produced for a long, long time for medal counts, his time at Celtic and his international appearances.

“Everyone in Scottish football will be feeling it.

“It just brings it home how life is precious and you have to make the most of it.

“I saw Jackie a couple of weeks ago because he was doing a bit of work at Dunfermline.

“He was at one of our games and I was speaking to him so this news has come as a bit of a shock.

“He is 46 or 47 and looks after himself.

“We just hope Jackie will pull through and I am sure he will.”