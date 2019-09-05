Former Dundee United and Celtic defender Wilson is new Brechin City boss

Brechin City have appointed former Celtic and Dundee United defender Mark Wilson as their new manager.

The 35-year-old, who retired from playing in 2015, will be supported by Stevie Campbell, who is remaining as No 2.

Wilson has previous management experience at Airdrieonians where he was appointed head coach in October 2016.

His first match in the dugout will see him come up against his ex-Celtic team-mate Paul Hartley, who brings his Cove Rangers side to Glebe Park a week on Saturday.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to manage Brechin City and can’t wait to meet the players and get started,” Wilson said.

“We have a squad of players mixed with youth and experience that I believe can improve on the position we currently sit.”