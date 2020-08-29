Former Dundee tennis courts that have been earmarked for housing have been transformed into a ‘jungle’

Residents living near to a former tennis club have voiced their disgust at the “shocking state” of the overgrown courts.

The Craigmuir Tennis Club, which sits in between Dalkeith Road and Robson Street, has been earmarked for residential housing.

Plans to transform the site were resubmitted by APT Planning and Development on behalf of H&H Properties Ltd during lockdown.

Despite the news of potential progress, a number of residents have said the former blaize courts have become an “eyesore”.

Donna Brown who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, said it was “devastating” to see the condition of the courts, which have now been overrun with 10ft high weeds.

She added: “When Craigie Community Sports Hub (CCSH) were selling it we were trying to table a bid to buy the site.

“We thought it could have been turned into a community garden.

“There was objections raised to the last development – I think the style of the properties and also the depth theey were proposed to come out in comparison to other houses and the bowling club.

“As you can see the former courts are overgrown and it is is devastating to see it like this.”

One woman, who did not wish to be named, said: “The problem with the last set of proposals was that the development wasn’t in keeping with the area.

“It doesn’t excuse the state the site has got into, it is a bit of an eyesore.

“Some of our neighbours have taken action to padlock the pavilion as there were fears people may try to access it.”

Another concerned local said those who currently owned the site should be maintaining it until plans are approved to transform the courts.

She added: “It’s in a shocking state. In my view if you own the site you should be maintaining it. It looks like a jungle.”

Both APT Planning and Development and H&H Properties Ltd were approached for comment.