Former Dundee teacher denies sexually assaulting pupil with a ruler

A former teacher has denied claims that he sexually assaulted a pupil with a ruler.

James Skelton-Smith allegedly carried out sex attacks on the child on multiple occasions between 2012 and 2015 at the school where he taught in Dundee.

The 58-year-old will stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court later this year after a not guilty plea was tendered on his behalf.

Skelton-Smith allegedly committed the offence on numerous occasions between May 1 2012 and June 30 2015.

It is alleged that he touched the child on the legs, body and buttocks over the same time period.

Prosecutors allege that on one occasion Skelton-Smith struck the child on the buttocks with a ruler or a similar implement.

Skelton-Smith, of Nelson Terrace, did not appear in court to answer the single charge on summary complaint.

Solicitors acting on his behalf submitted a letter pleading not guilty. Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for December, with an intermediate diet scheduled for November.

Skelton-Smith was ordained to appear.