Former Dundee striker Craig Wighton sets promotion target after joining Dunfermline on loan ahead of permanent switch

Craig Wighton believes he has joined a team capable of winning promotion after moving to Dunfermline on loan until his pre-contract deal kicks in.

The former Dundee frontman had already agreed to sign permanently for the Pars this summer after leaving Hearts but will now be able to take part in what he hopes will be an exciting end to the Championship campaign.

Had the snow not intervened, Wighton would have been looking forward to facing the Dark Blues at East End Park this weekend.

However, the game has already been postponed due to the whiteout in Fife so he will have to wait to face the team he supported as a boy.

He seems up for the fight in the Championship, with a play-off spot the goal if they can’t catch the Jam Tarts at the top of the table.

#DAFC are delighted to announce the loan signing of @JamTarts striker Craig Wighton until the end of the season. We would like to thank Heart of Midlothian for their help with the loan. ➡️https://t.co/6vG4pggBAW pic.twitter.com/wD4N7i7C26 — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) February 12, 2021

Wighton said: “That has got to be the aim after the start to the season.

“It is a tough, tough league.

“We just need to take one game at a time, work hard and try and earn the points to finish in the play-offs.

“Anything can happen after that but that is certainly the aim.”

As for his earlier that expected move across the Forth, the frontman said: “It is a bit unexpected, obviously.

“We tried to get it done in the window – to come now – but it didn’t happen.

“We were trying and trying but the longer it went on I thought I would just have to wait until the summer.

“To be able to come now and hopefully play a part between now and the end of the season, I am just looking forward to it.”

Wighton has not featured for Hearts since January 2 so admitted it will be a relief to get some game time.

“I was told then that I wasn’t in their plans and to find something else,” he said.

“When I signed the pre contract, we were trying to get the loan done now.

“Hearts were saying that they didn’t want me to come here and start.

“It has just taken a lot longer than it probably should have. I am here now and so I’m just looking forward to getting going.

“I don’t know what changed their mind but I’m just glad that they have because it would have meant that I was just training away with the reserves until the end of the season which made no sense.

“To come here and play a part until the summer and be here beyond that is good and I’m looking forward to it.”

Hearts frustration

Wighton made just 37 appearances for the Jam Tarts over three seasons.

He admitted: “It was frustrating.

“In my first season at Hearts, when I did play I probably didn’t do enough to stay in the team.

“I picked up a couple of injuries along the way that probably didn’t help but at the start of this season I got in the team, I was scoring goals, playing well and then all of a sudden I was told that I wasn’t in the plans. These things happen in football.

“As soon as I knew that I didn’t want to sit there until the end of the season.

“I would rather go and play football…and I was delighted to get my future sorted for the summer but I was desperate to come here just now and play a part between now and the end of the season.”

Wighton had his medical and was Covid-tested and hopes to join the squad for train at Oriam this weekend.