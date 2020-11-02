Former Dundee striker Cedwyn Scott is on trial at Newcastle United.

The Shields Gazette reports that the frontman has been given the chance to win a deal with the English Premier League side after scoring 20 goals in his last nine games for non-league side Hebburn Town.

The 21-year-old – who is also said to be attracting interest from Sunderland – will spend a month with the Magpies’ U/23s.

He was brought to Dens Park in January 2018 by Neil McCann, making three first-team appearances before the end of the season.

The 2018/19 term saw him score four goals in 12 games on loan at Berwick Rangers and Forfar but he was released at the end of the campaign.

Scott spent six months with non-league outfit Dunston UTS before joining Hebburn Town in January.