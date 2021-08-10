Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Former Dundee star Jack Hendry reveals how glandular fever ordeal wrecked Dundee United stint

By Alan Temple
August 10, 2021, 5:30 pm
Jack Hendry on Scotland duty
Jack Hendry on Scotland duty

Former Dundee defender Jack Hendry has opened up on the bout of glandular fever which left him fighting for his career — during a brief spell on the books of Dundee United.

Hendry was a fresh-faced teenager when he penned a short-term deal at Tannadice, seeking to bounce back after being plagued by growing pains during stints at Celtic and Peterborough United.

However, things went from bad to worse at United when he was rendered bed-bound for several months, ultimately resulting in him leaving the club.

“I came back up the road to Dundee United,” Hendry told the Scots Abroad podcast. “It was a place to train and keep fit until I could figure out where I wanted to go next in my career.

Hendry rebuilt his career at Partick Thistle

“They told me they wanted me to stay and sign a contract and I thought: ‘Why not?’ It’s a good set up, I would play games.

“I wasn’t there that long when I caught glandular fever. That knocked me sideways.

“I was in my bed for three, four or five months. That was a really difficult time for me. I had no energy and I was thinking ‘is football really for me?’

“Physically, I was already having a difficult time and now this? I felt the world was against me.

“But, at the same time, it can make you mentally stronger and I feel like at that moment I rolled my sleeves up and said: ‘I’m going to have a real go at this’.”

Dundee redemption

Hendry’s rise is a success story.

He went on to shine for Partick Thistle, earning a switch to Wigan Athletic and, although Hendry struggled for minutes with the Latics, that opened the door for his move to Dundee in 2017.

Hendry cites the subsequent eight months as pivotal in his development, with boss Neil McCann helping to craft him into a player who would go onto join Celtic and represent Scotland at Euro 2020.

“I loved every minute at Dundee and Neil McCann really got the best out of me,” said Hendry, now stand-in captain of KV Oostende. “The way he wanted to play really suited my game.

Hendry in action for Dundee

“It was the first time that I really had that proper run of games under my belt and I came on so much.

“Neil was invested in me, saw the ability and knew how to nurture it.

“If you made a mistake, he wouldn’t care. He’d ask you to try the same thing again. That was great for me because it gave me confidence — I knew the manager had my back.”

Hendry added: “I still stay in contact with Neil today about various things because I think his understanding of the game is very good and I like listening to how he talks about football. He is a good person to lean on.”

The story of Scotland defender Jack Hendry at Dundee – told by those who knew him best