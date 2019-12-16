Former Dundee star Declan Gallagher helps launch dementia awareness football strip

A football coach has dipped into his own pocket to raise awareness of dementia – by sponsoring his own team’s football kit.

Scott Anderson, 49, is in charge of Maryfield United under-16s and has made the unusual step of providing his own sponsorship after his mother Betty was diagnosed with dementia.

She is currently a resident at Pitkerro Care Home and both he and his dad Andy decided to pay for the shirt logo to raise awareness of dementia.

And Scott has even signed up his pal, Motherwell player Declan Gallagher, to help promote the move.

Scott said: “I just took over at the club in the summer and with my mum in a care home my dad and I thought we should organise the shirt deal so we paid it out our own pocket and had one of the dementia logos put on the front of the jerseys.

“Declan is an old mate of mine from the days when we were both at Dryburgh Athletic and he helped out at training.

“He has agreed to come to the care home after training with Motherwell when we show off the top to my mum and other residents.

“We are also going to hand over 100 gifts which we have collected from a Facebook page collection and at my work at DC Thomson on the Kingsway.

“I am a team leader on the production side and I put up a poster and a collection box in the building and people have been so kind. Honestly, I am overwhelmed at the amount of gifts that have been donated.

“I asked for every day items like socks, toiletries and the like. But people were even putting in selection boxes and biscuits.

“In fact, there are so many boxes of biscuits and chocolates that the residents will be eating them until next Christmas.”

Maryfield United play in the Body Complementary Clinics League and Scott added: “Hopefully this sponsorship will make more people aware of dementia and especially with the recent links to football and the illness.”