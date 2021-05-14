Former Dundee sporting prodigy caused pair of drunken crashes

A former golf and ice hockey prodigy has admitted causing two drunken road smashes.

Callum Michie, 28, crashed his car into a taxi in Dundee before driving his van over a roundabout on the Kingsway a year later.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Michie’s life had spiralled out of control following a serious road accident when he was 15.

The previous offender is at risk of a jail sentence after he pled guilty to the offences.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “I dealt with you in 2017, I dealt with you in 2018.

“Nothing has really changed has it?

“I am sure you are very well aware that you are in deep trouble.”

‘So much potential’

Solicitor Ian Houston said: “This is a young man who had so much potential and it went badly wrong.

“He was a very accomplished golfer with a handicap of one and secured a scholarship in Ohio.

“He also played ice hockey at 12 years old for Great Britain.

“At 15, he was involved in a serious motorcycle accident where he smashed both his legs.

“He couldn’t play golf after that as his legs just didn’t work.”

He added: “He lost everything. He fell in with bad company after that and started to take drugs.

“This is all relating to what might have been and what was snatched away from him.”

The charges

Michie, of Strathmartine, pled guilty to driving an Opel Antara dangerously on March 30 2020 on Clepington Road, Brantwood Avenue and Harlow Place.

He failed to give way and caused a collision with a taxi before driving his vehicle while the bonnet obscured his view.

Michie then drove into the path of another vehicle which caused the driver to take evasive action.

The rogue driver then caused his vehicle to mount a pavement and collide with a gate.

Michie admitted driving while unfit through drink or drugs as well as possessing cocaine.

On April 14 this year, Michie drove a van carelessly on the A90 Kingsway, at the roundabout with Old Glamis Road, by failing to moderate his speed and failing to keep a proper lookout.

He drove across the roundabout and collided with chevron boards.

He drove while unfit through drink or drugs and adopted an aggressive demeanour at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Sentence was deferred on Michie until June for reports to be prepared.