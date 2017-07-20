A former gunner with a historic Army regiment turned into a cocaine dealer just a week after leaving his job.

George Hunt, 22, of Helmsdale Avenue, Kirkton, was caught with nearly £47,000 worth of the Class A drug and cutting agents.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police received intelligence that Hunt, formerly of the Royal Horse Artillery, was involved in dealing drugs.

Officers stopped him while he was driving his car in Duncan Place — not far from his home — on October 27 last year.

Fiscal depute John Adams told the court: “He was detained and his vehicle searched.

“Three bags of white powder were recovered from the vehicle within a plastic carrier bag.

“The first two bags weighed 983.44g and 994.54g and contained a white crystalline powder which is not a controlled drug but believed to be a cutting agent.

“The third bag contained 124.01g of cocaine which was 75% purity — the average purity of cocaine on the street is 10%.”

The fiscal added that if the cocaine had been sold as it came, it would have been worth £6,000.

But if it had been bulked out and subdivided into grams at the average street purity level it could have been worth up to £46,850.

Hunt’s mobile phone was also seized and drug-related text messages were found on it, including him offering cocaine for sale and others approaching him to buy the drug.

He admitted starting his drug dealing operation on September 10 last year — just one week after he was discharged from his duties for the British Army.

Hunt admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine at Duncan Place and elsewhere, between September 10 and October 27 last year.

Kris Gilmartin, defending, said he would refrain from mitigation until reports were available.

Sentence was deferred until August 16 for background and social work reports and for a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.