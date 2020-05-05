Former Dundee school to be converted into 12 flats with two detached houses on site

Plans to redevelop a former Victorian school into residential flats have been approved by the city council.

Aberkell Developments applied for permission to convert Downfield House into 12 flats, as well as build two detached houses within the grounds on the site.

The plans state that the building, which most recently was used as office space for the council’s IT department, will be given a three-storey extension.

Each of the 12 flats will have two bedrooms, along with a kitchen and dining area, lounge and one bathroom. A total of 18 parking spaces would also be installed.

At land east of the building, two detached houses will also be built. The application outlines that both will have four bedrooms, as well as “lounge areas, bathrooms and utility rooms”.

Jon Frullani, the Dundee-based architect working on the development, had previously estimated work on the site could be completed by the spring or summer next year.

However, objections were raised to the proposed redevelopment of Downfield House and the council received a total of five letters from members of the public raising concerns about the plans, mainly related to noise levels and road safety.

However, the city development department outlined that through the provision of “safe vehicular accesses and onsite parking”, the proposal would not be detrimental to the environmental quality enjoyed by existing residents.

In approving the application, it was determined that “the redevelopment of a vacant

site within an established residential area would contribute to the regeneration objectives of the

locality through securing the long term future of Downfield House”.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that the proposed mix of flats and houses would “contribute to the choice and mix of housing within the city” and “would support the provision of a range of house types and sizes”.