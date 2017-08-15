A retro Guinness advert has been restored in a bid to raise money and help save the sight of people with an inherited eye condition.

Stephen Knight – former bassist with Dundee rock band The Associates – carried out a week of painstaking work on the gable end of a building in Perth Road.

The finished article features an unmistakable Guinness glass and the brewery’s once-famous slogan: “Guinness is good for you”.

Stephen, now a teacher, said he had carried out the restoration to help friends, the Findlay family.

Three members of the family have been affected by the inherited condition retinitis pigmentosa, which can lead to blindness.

Mum Mary is registered blind while her daughter, Rachel, lost an eye two years ago.

Stephen said: “It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever done. The advert has been there for ages and we had the idea of restoring it. We got the blessing of Guinness to carry it out and the council was OK with it too.

“The Findlays are our best friends. – we go on holiday with them and have done for years.”

The family said they were “really pleased” with Stephen’s efforts.

Husband Kevin Findlay said: “It’s a great thing to have sorted the mural, as it was a bit of a mess before, as well as help the charity.”

Stephen’s painstaking work saw him print off examples of Guinness adverts and make measurements to scale — before creating enormous lifesize stencils with which to recreate the advert’s lettering.

He is now allowing people to take selfies with the billboard in exchange for a donation to charity RP Fighting Blindness, which funds research into degenerative eye diseases.

There are also collection tins in The Speedwell Bar and Lynn’s Barber Shop, and a JustGiving page online.

Stephen added: “We’ve only set a £2,000 target. I think that we should make that easily.

“You get people stopping to look at the advert. It makes people smile because it’s very nostalgic.

“Guinness is a very iconic drink – you can’t think of any other beer that is as well-remembered for its advertising.

“This advert was hand-painted back in the day and I’ve sent a message to Guinness’s archivist to try to shed a bit more light on it.

“But I had a lot of fun doing it — it was either do that or sit and watch Game of Thrones.”

Donald Hay, who helped Stephen to get permission to restore the mural, said: “I am delighted that Steve is doing all this hard work to help the Findlays through raising awareness of this condition.”

The online fundraiser page can be found at justgiving.com/ fundraising/mary-findlay3.