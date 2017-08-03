A former Dundee pupil is asking for help to trace an old school friend when he pays a visit to the city this weekend.

Eddie De Franco, who now lives in Redditch in central England, wants to meet up with old pal John Gardner.

They attended St Michael’s Secondary School in Graham Street.

After the school’s closure it became a college.

The building has since made way for brand new homes and has been renamed St Michael’s Yard.

Eddie said of John: “We remained friends after we left school but lost touch some time ago.

“I was born and bred in Dundee but left the city in 1969 and am now living in England.

“I am returning to Dundee for a holiday in August and want to make an appeal.

“John’s wife is called Sheila and she was a branch supervisor at what was then the Dunfermline Building Society in Reform Street, now taken over by Nationwide.

“Should anyone have any information that can help me to get in touch with John, please contact me on 07931 095220.”