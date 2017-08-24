Former Dundee police officer swaps justice for jokes in new comedy stage show

A former Dundee police officer has spoken about his new beat on the theatre stage.

Adam McNamara, 40, left the force in 2007 to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor.

Adam, who regularly pounded the pavements in Kirkton, St Mary’s and Fintry, has been earning rave reviews for his play Stand By, which has been a part of this year’s Fringe Festival.

The show, which is being performed at the Army Reserve Centre in Edinburgh, gives a tense and darkly comic insight into life in the police.

The former St John’s Academy pupil had been adapting the play on and off for more than four years before it hit the stage this year.

Adam told the Tele about his change of career.

He said: “I was in the force for seven years and I was working night shift when I realised that it just wasn’t for me any more.

“My colleague on shift said he studied amateur dramatics and it sort of went from there.

“I’d always known from a young age that I wanted to be an actor but I’d never pursued it until then.”

At the age of 30, Adam was accepted into the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, now the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where he studied for three years.

He added: “After I completed my time there, I went on tour with the Black Watch production.

“I then moved down to London and starred in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child which also had two other folk from Dundee working on it.”

Adam said Stand By will draw to a close this weekend before touring Dundee, Glasgow and Inverness.

He added: “The show has gone down well with former police colleagues and the Scottish audience.

“It will be great to come back and perform at the Dundee Rep.”

Adam’s insight into life in the police force is something he still hopes to take to the small screen.

The ex-copper has been working on his own police drama, The Job, which he wants to film on the streets of Dundee.

He said: “I had initially been commissioned to write the show for the BBC but it started to become something I wasn’t happy to put my name to.

“I have always enjoyed cop shows but I’ve always felt they missed the human side behind the uniform.

“Cops are some of the funniest people I know and I still have a hell of a lot of respect for the work officers do.

“I’ve got a few ideas I’m working on at the moment but I’m still determined to film the The Job on the streets of Dundee.

“I’m not giving up on getting it picked up by a TV company.

“Dundee is a beautiful city and many of us probably take it for granted.

“When we shot the standalone episode we encountered people putting Dundee down as a possible place to shoot a programme.

“There are a number of hot prospects bound for Hollywood who are interested in the idea behind the The Job.

“Actors down in London are pushing for Scotland to get more funding and allow more projects to be filmed closer to home.”