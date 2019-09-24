Former Dundee police officer convicted of attacks on ex-wife and a child

A former police officer convicted of attacking his ex-wife and a child had sentence further deferred.

No social work reports were available for David Lyall, of Hazel Drive, as he is currently hospitalised at the Carseview Centre.

Lyall, 53, was found guilty of two charges of assault. He was convicted of pushing the woman into a door frame on an occasion between February 1-28 2017 on Constitution Crescent.

Sheriff Alastair Brown also found him guilty of seizing the child’s neck and compressing their breathing at an address in Dundee on September 10 2018.

Sentence was further deferred until next month for the report to be completed.