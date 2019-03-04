BLETHER: Former Dundee player Gerry remembered fondly by some of his school pupils

The photo of former Dundee FC player and coach Gerry Follon was featured on October 27.

This showed Gerry with a group of pupils from St John’s, where he was a teacher, a profession he pursued after giving up playing football.

Rob Boag sent in the original tale and put the date of the photo as ‘circa 1960’.

However, one reader was more precise with the date – because he was in the photo.

Kirkton reader Andy O’Neill offered: “This photo is of first-year pupils at St John’s in 1953-54.

“Gerry was a good teacher and a nice man.

“He was our register teacher and was always nice to the lads, but could be strict when he had to.

“I’m pictured in the second back row, second from right.

“Also in the photo, the lad in the centre of the front row is Billy Briggs, brother of Dundee United legend Jimmy Briggs.

“Another pupil in the back row, second from left, is John Waddell. He was a very good player who went on to play for the Dundee Schoolboys.”

Andy, now 78, didn’t play football, but confesses to have followed the fortunes of Dundee United.

The photo is reproduced below.