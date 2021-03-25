Former Dundee Michelin manager shares National Manufacturing Institute Scotland plans

It’s an investment of tens of millions of pounds in a bid to grow Scotland’s manufacturing sector.

The former Michelin Dundee manager has revealed his vision to create jobs through his new role at National Manufacturing Institute Scotland.

John Reid was appointed chief executive of NMIS in August after a 28-year career at Michelin.

The Scottish Government has invested £75 million on NMIS with the ambition to make Scotland a world leader in manufacturing.

Located on a 52-hectare site next to Glasgow Airport, it will feature a skills academy and state-of-the-art research and development facilities.

Manufacturing sector ‘overlooked’

Giving his first public presentation in the new role to Fife Chamber of Commerce, Mr Reid said: “This is the biggest investment made in support of manufacturing in Scotland for decades.

“It’s a sector that’s been overlooked and it’s long overdue that this type of investment is made.

“The government and its agencies deserve credit for take the step to build a focused institute to support manufacturing.

“Our job is to connect academia, public sector, private sector and industry to develop new technologies and share these with the manufacturing sector and develop the skills our manufacturers need.”

What are the plans for National Manufacturing Institute Scotland?

NMIS is will be operated by the University of Strathclyde and based at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland.

Construction work is under way on the main building that will house a fully digitalised factory of the future, skills academy and collaboration hub. It is due to be fully open next September.

It is hoped this will bring manufacturers together to work on the development of innovative new manufacturing technologies and products.

It will also support manufacturing and engineering firms of all sizes in Scotland to innovate and grow their businesses globally.

Plan to de-risk innovation

“Our mission is to create significant growth and employment in sustainable supply chains, attracting and inspiring the best companies, technology and people in a coordinated and collaborative innovation landscape,” Mr Reid said.

“In doing this the idea is we create significant growth in manufacturing in Scotland.

“We want to attract the best companies to Scotland, we want to bring the best people and the latest technologies.

“One of the main things we do is de-risk innovation which can be costly, disruptive, time consuming.

“We can supply the time and resources to take that burden off companies.

“We can develop solutions and pilots for them so it doesn’t interrupt their day-to-day operations.

“By developing a world-class facility, we hope to attract companies to Scotland and investment in Scottish companies.”

Shared ambitions with MSIP project

Mr Reid was part of the team that planned Dundee’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Park (MSIP) and he said he saw similarities in the two projects. Both are trying to create interest for companies to be located to a certain area.

He has been encouraged by MSIP’s success which also has the campus model of bringing similar firms together.

Mr Reid said he was determined NMIS would benefit the whole of Scotland.

“Having worked in Dundee for 28 years, I understand the challenge of not being in the Central Belt in terms of having a voice and having the same ability to connect,” he added.

“I’m really committed to make sure our offering is for the whole of Scotland.

“We want to get out there and find out what’s going on across the whole of Scotland and spread word of the opportunity.”